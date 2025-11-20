Bengals-Bills Game Flexed Out Of Marquee Time Slot
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have one less marquee game time slot on the schedule moving forward this season. ESPN's Adam Schefter announced on Thursday that the Week 14 game against Buffalo is shifting from 4:25 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET on that Sunday.
Cincinnati will likely have Joe Burrow playing quarterback for them in a game that has a little less luster on it compared to the preseason outlook, with Cincinnati at 3-7 and the Bills at 7-3 overall.
Burrow practiced again on Thursday and took first-team reps in the process as Cincinnati awaits his potential return this Sunday.
"I'm not there yet," Taylor said about Burrow playing in two days to Thom Brennaman on Thursday morning in a 700 WLW radio interview. "You know, one day of practice isn't going to lead to that decision yet. So we'll use the time we have at our disposal and come up with the best decision we can."
Taylor did say he "looked good" throwing the ball on Wednesday.
"I was pleased. I thought he looked good on the first day, taking 11 on 11 reps, and so that was a great starting point for him," Taylor noted. "And hadn't done that for two months. So I was pleased with what I saw."
Cincinnati's next game is this Sunday against the 9-2 Patriots at 1 p.m. ET. They have two primetime games remaining against Baltimore on Thanksgiving and Sunday Night Football versus the Dolphins in Week 16.
