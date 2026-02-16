Bengals Draft Prospect Could Give Joe Burrow a Dynamic New Weapon

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of needs on defense, but wide receiver is a sneaky-need on offense.

That may sound absurd, especially coming just one year after they signed Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to contract extensions, but it's true.

Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones are entering the final year of their contracts. The Jermaine Burton experiment failed. Mitch Tinsley flashed his potential, but was inconsistent.

It isn't their No. 1 need, but adding a quick twitch, downfield threat would give this offense a major boost.

Is Brenen Thompson an Ideal Fit?

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) makes a opening play catch defended by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Karon Prunty (3) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Brenen Thompson has received plenty of pre-draft praise ahead of the 2026 NFL Combine.

"Mississippi State's Brenen Thompson is the twitchiest mover in the WR class," CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner tweeted. "Big play waiting to happen. Will be a Top-50 player on my board"

Renner isn't alone. Our friends at College Football HQ praised Thompson.

"Thompson is a tough, explosive and fun wide receiver," Thomas Martinez wrote. "He makes over the shoulder catches, Willie Mays style, look easy. He is a gamer as well. The game winning touchdown against Arizona State in 2025 showed off his route running to confuse the defensive backs on who had the route and the speed to take the catch to the house."

Thompson is listed at 5-9, 170 pounds. He's also projected to run the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds or under.

Production

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Thompson had 57 catches for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also ran for 14 yards and another score. He only fielded one punt in college, but returned it for 44 yards.

Draft Projection

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) runs against Mississippi Rebels defensive back Kapena Gushiken (14) in the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

He's projected to go on day two of the 2026 NFL Draft. Renner has him as a top 50 player. He's a quick twitch speedster that made a bunch of big plays in the SEC last season. It's easy to see why teams would want to draft him.

The Bengals have the No. 41 and No. 72 overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Don't be shocked if they decide to take a weapon that would instantly help them in matchups when Chase and Higgins are both double teamed.

Miss State WR Brenen Thompson is lightning ⚡️



He is so fast and agile. He will have a deep threat role in the NFL and he has the ability to survive and thrive with his 5’9 frame. His stop-start and deceleration allow for him to win deep and intermediately. Very quick laterally,… pic.twitter.com/Fcbz31eqTW — Jake Rabadi (@JakeRabadi) February 16, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok