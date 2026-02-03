Bengals Legend Being Sued By Lions Fan That Was Grabbed By DK Metcalf

CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Chad Johnson is facing a $100 million lawsuit stemming from comments on his "Nightcap" podcast with fellow former NFL star Shannon Sharpe. Detroit Lions fan Ryan Kennedy, who got into an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf last season, is suing the two and others for defamation tied to alleged racial labeling of him after the event.

Kennedy and Metcalf got into an altercation in the end zone of Ford Field during the Lions' Dec. 21 home game. People around the media and elsewhere allegedly accused Kennedy of using racial slurs toward Metcalf, which he denies.

"The lawsuit alleges that Johnson, appearing on the widely-viewed ‘Nightcap’ podcast co-hosted by Shannon Sharpe, falsely claimed that Kennedy called Metcalf the ‘N-word’ and referred to Metcalf's mother using a vile misogynistic slur—statements that Kennedy categorically denies and that no video or audio evidence supports," a statement from Kennedy's lawyer Jon Marko's office said.

The lawyer noted that Kennedy's life and business have been damaged by the situation.

"The false allegations, which were republished by major outlets including ESPN, Yahoo Sports, and USA Today, went viral across social media platforms with millions of views, branding Kennedy as a racist on a national scale and subjecting him to death threats, hate mail, and severe damage to his business reputation," Marko said in a different statement.

Johnson played for the Bengals from 2001-10 and is in the team's Ring of Honor.

He is the team's all-time leader in touchdowns (66) and receiving yards (10,783). Johnson, Sharper, Metcalf, and more are named in the lawsuit. Kennedy is seeking the damages payment and a court-ordered retraction of all the comments made by Johnson and Sharpe.

Read more on the litigation here.

