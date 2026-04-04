The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the league last season. It's they needed to upgrade this unit during the offseason. They have one of the best offenses in the league right now, so they're a league-average defense would help them become a Super Bowl contender again.

They added Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen in free agency. They haven't added an impact player in a trade. They can't afford to head into the season without making more upgrades to the defense.

Bengals Haven't Added Enough in Free Agency

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin speaks at the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Cook, Mafe, and Allen are all solid additions for Cincinnati, it's not enough to completely revamp the defense. The Bengals also lost a few key players, including former Defensive Player of the Year candidate Trey Hendrickson.

But it seems like they're done adding in free agency. They still have a few draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the No. 10 pick, to help add to the defense ahead of training camp.

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson put together a three-round mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 10 pick in the first round of the draft, Wilson projected the Bengals would select Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods to bolster their defensive line.

Peter Woods is a Very Intriguing NFL Draft Fit for Bengals

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) celebrates after sacking Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This isn't quite worst-case scenario for Cincy, but it's not great, either. The defense desperately needs edge-rush help," Wilson wrote. "And with Bailey, Reese, Bain and even Styles off the board, Plan B would be Downs ... who the Chiefs grabbed at No. 9. Woods isn't a bad consolation prize -- the D-line could use reinforcements -- and the Bengals did add Boye Mafe in free agency."

This wouldn't be the best case for the Bengals. Players like Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, and Rueben Bain Jr. were all off the board by the time they were on the board.

But Woods should help bolster one of the biggest roster holes in Cincinnati. The Bengals had one of the worst defensive lines and run defenses in the league. They added Allen to help, but that's not going to be enough to completely revamp the defense.

Woods is a game wrecker at defensive tackle. It's hard to find a talent like his in the middle of the defensive line. If the other top defensive players are off the board, Woods would be a good selection for the Bengals.

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