CINCINNATI — AJ McCarron is back in football, this time as a head coach. The United Football League's Birmingham Stallions announced him as the team's newest head coach on Thursday morning.

McCarron famously led the Bengals in their 2015 NFL Wild Card Round defeat at the hands of Pittsburgh and played seven total NFL seasons with four in Cincinnati.

He ended his career in 2023 with Cincinnati after being out of the league since 2020.

“I am excited about this new opportunity with the UFL,” McCarron said in a press release. “This game has given me so much as a player, and now I am ready to give back as a coach. It’s even more special that I get to do that while representing my home state — a state that has supported me throughout my career. Our team will build upon the amazing legacy of Skip Holtz. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Holtz, what he has done for the league and for the Stallions. I am ready to put in the work that will continue producing championship wins for the city of Birmingham.”

McCarron takes over for head coach Skip Holtz and has a high bar to reach. Holtz led Birmingham to the last three UFL titles before retiring.

His replacement was in the mix for the Alabama Lieutenant Governor role, but McCarron decided to jump back into football instead.

