NFL Film Analyst Highlights Sneaky Bengals Training Camp Position Battle

The Cincinnati Bengals made several major changes to their defense this offseason, but one position battle could be especially important once training camp begins.

Cincinnati added Bryan Cook to help stabilize their safety room, though the spot next to him might not be settled. Jordan Battle has experience in the Bengals' defense, and Kyle Dugger brings a different skill set with extensive experience elsewhere.

Greg Cosell pointed towards that competition during an appearance on the Ross Tucker podcast.

Bengals Have Safety Battle Brewing

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Kyle Dugger (29) catches a pass during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

“I've always liked Bryan Cook,” Cosell said. “I think he stabilizes the safety position. We'll see who plays the other safety. Jordan Battle has been very up and down in his short career with the Bengals. They brought in Kyle Dugger. I think that'll be a training camp battle.”

Battle has flashed at times, but he hasn't secured the long-term role. He played 617 snaps at free safety and 329 in the box last season, finishing with 76 tackles and four interceptions — three of which were returned for touchdowns. Where Battle struggled was in coverage and on open-field tackles; he posted a 54.5 PFF coverage grade and a 59.1 PFF tackling grade.

There's a stylistic difference between the two, which could make the competition even more interesting. If the Bengals want a player with greater range and familiarity with the system, Battle could have the edge. However, if they want more physicality and versatility, Dugger offers another option.

Either way, Cincinnati needed more competition in the secondary after last season. They have enough offensive firepower to compete with any team in the league, leaving their defense to hold up better if they are to become a true Super Bowl contender once again.

There's no doubt Cook, who signed a three-year, $40.25 million deal with Cincinnati, will be a starter. The battle next to him could easily become one of the most important storylines of training camp.

Check out the full clip below:

“When you score 30 plus points and lose those games, you HAVE to invest in your defense…”



“At his best, he's a TOP three D-Tackle in the league.”@GregCosell on the Bengals adding Dexter Lawrence this offseason: pic.twitter.com/DBsr2vGtKD — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) June 23, 2026

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