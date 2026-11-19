Arnold Ebiketie doesn't hold any ill will toward the Bengals after his botched trade last week. The Eagles defensive end spoke to the media at his locker on Wednesday and gave his take on the odd saga.

Cincinnati was going to trade Philadelphia a sixth-round pick to bring him in for the rest of the 2026 season, but cancelled the trade after discovering it would also cost them a third-round compensatory pick in 2027.

Changing Scenarios

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A whirlwind day for the veteran pass rusher.

"One call I was going to Cincinnati, another call I was staying here," Ebiketie said. "So, well, I wasn't mad at the fact that I was staying. So, I got back to my bye week. That was the best part about it ... probably two hours. I would say so because I was out getting breakfast. I had to drive back home. By the time I was about to start packing, I got the news I wasn't going anymore.

"Thinking, trying to figure out how I'm gonna ship my car. I gotta pack. I got a flight that's booked. I got to spend time with my kids for a little bit, so that was alright."

The Bengals didn't lack defensive impact on Sunday night, but it still would've been nice to add a depth piece like Ebekitie while Cashius Howell misses extended time on injured reserve.

Cincinnati did not end up making any trades to add talent at the deadline as they rely on the strength of their 2026 roster build entering the season to attack a Super Bowl run.

It's all water under the bridge for Ebiketie, who could be a Bengal next year. He is winding down a one-year, $4 million deal with a Philadelphia team that's basically just playing out the string of games in a lost season.

"A lot of people ask me, but I wouldn't say it makes me feel awkward. I mean it's just football," the veteran noted. "I'm back at work. I mean, gotta get ready to go and play Pittsburgh this weekend. So, me, I'm just normal."

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