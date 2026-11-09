Report: Bengals 'Explored' Trade Options Ahead of NFL's 2026 Deadline

The Bengals have reportedly "explored the middle tier" of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline market, but nothing has come to fruition.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that nugget on Monday afternoon as we sit a little more than 24 hours from the deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Cincinnati has a big hole at starting linebacker and depth tight end, but no move has happened yet.

"After speaking to league sources over the weekend and really last week, let's dive into it," Schultz said. "Let's start with the Kansas City Chiefs looking for a wide receiver. Also, the 49ers are looking for a wide receiver and a pass rusher. The Bills would love to improve their defense. I could see them targeting a safety. The Broncos are looking for a running back or tight end.

"The Jags defensive tackle. They already made the big move for Jesse Bates. Pittsburgh wants a receiver and a corner. The Bengals explored the middle tier across the board. Chicago would love to add to their secondary with a corner."

Cincinnati is back in town as a team following the trip to Spain, and Zac Taylor didn't sound like the front office is going to make a definitive move before the deadline.

"Nothing, that's a bunch for everybody to talk about, but we're good," the Bengals' head coach said about trades to the media on Monday.

The Bengals shouldn't be overpaying for anyone that's reportedly on the market right now. They have clear needs at linebacker, but other than that, there aren't a ton of glaring holes that one move could fix right now.

Still, a fellow AFC contender in Jacksonville traded away multiple picks today, including a second-round selection, to go after new blood at safety and defensive tackle for a Super Bowl push this season.

Cincinnati needs to make sure they don't let a good deal pass them by with the lightning bottled right now. They sport the league's third-most efficient offense on the season by EPA/play and most efficient in the past month, the second easiest remaining schedule on ESPN's FPI, and the MVP frontrunner in Joe Burrow.

Team scenarios like that don't roll around every year, and Cincinnati has to do everything it can (rationally) to maximize this season. Many thought they'd be in the Super Bowl multiple times back in Feb. 2022, and they are yet to go back.

Check out Schultz's full comments below:

My over/under on trades by tomorrow is 10.5, and I’m taking the over.



Here’s everything I’ve heard on who’s buying and which positions they’re targeting after speaking with sources: pic.twitter.com/KbrHfUNVLo — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2026

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