NFL World, Bengals Players React to Shocking Dexter Lawrence Trade

Blockbuster. That is the most accurate word to describe just how significant of a move trading for Dexter Lawrence is for the Bengals after they acquired the All-Pro in exchange for the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bengals fans, local and national media alike, all took to social media after the move occurred, and most shared the same sentiment that Lawrence improves the Bengals' defense dramatically.

Players Are Already Ecstatic

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

As expected, the Bengals players are in a state of pure happiness, highlighted by Tee Higgins quoting his celebration during the Pro Bowl, where he performed Lawrence's famous celebration after a touchdown.

A lot of this in the jungle huh🤣 https://t.co/0eYLeTCA7G — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) April 19, 2026

It is clear as well that Lawrence's celebration will now be spreading throughout the locker room, and after mastering the griddy, Mike Gesicki has now committed to practicing the celebration as well.

LETS GOOOOOO!!!

I Officially have a new touchdown dance to start practicing. https://t.co/fB05O1VWhi — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) April 19, 2026

While some players such as B.J. Hill, seemingly knew that the move for Lawrence was in the works, others like DJ Turner seem as though they were caught completely off guard by the move.

😈 — BJ Hill (@BJHill5) April 18, 2026

😳😳😳😳😳😳 — DJ Turner II (@djturner_5) April 19, 2026

National Media Approves

When it comes to how national reporters and insiders reacted to the Bengals blockbuster trade, most seem to lean in the same direction as the Bengals including the one who originally broke the news, Ian Rapoport noting how after years of being against risking assets via trades, the team is turning in a new direction.

Check out plenty of insider reaction below.

For years, the #Bengals have appeared risk averse. Few trades. They are cooking now. A big one to shake up the draft. https://t.co/lXMZXPaJdx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2026

The #Bengals are expected to hammer out a significant long-term deal with DT Dexter Lawrence as part of the trade, once he passes his physical, per sources.



A very un-Bengals move … but this is a changing organization. And their actions confirm it. pic.twitter.com/m2RaxbGt5g — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 19, 2026

Bengals defensive additions this offseason now include:



🏈Dexter Lawrence

🏈Boye Mafe

🏈Bryan Cook

🏈Jonathan Allen https://t.co/SRfI2r60Uj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2026

Dexter Lawrence is exactly what the Bengals defensive line needs, and I can’t believe they actually did it https://t.co/LAoRWGA99I — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) April 19, 2026

Franchise Great Approves the Move

When it comes to those who are some of the best to ever dawn stripes, fewer wore them better on the defense than Tim Krumrie and Geno Atkins, and the former made it clear to WLWT's Charlie Clifford over a phone call.

Clifford pointed out via X how Krumrie clarified the impact Lawrence could have. Krumrie also gave credit to Mike Brown, making it clear that the Bengals' owner wants to win a Super Bowl.

“How do you build a house? Foundation first. Quickest way to the QB? Right up the middle” Krumrie said to Clifford. “Dexter Lawrence will raise the play from everyone around him. Mike Brown wants to go to the show (SB LXI).”

Just got off the phone with Bengals Hall of Famer Tim Krumie. He’s ecstatic.



“How do you build a house? Foundation first. Quickest way to the QB? Right up the middle.”



“Dexter Lawrence will raise the play from everyone around him. Mike Brown wants to go to the show (SB LXI).” — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) April 19, 2026

The Bengals front office have made a clear statement to not just the locker room, but to the NFL with this move, saying that they are ready to compete for a championship and capitalize on the franchise's window with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and now Dexter Lawrence.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.