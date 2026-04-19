NFL World, Bengals Players React to Shocking Dexter Lawrence Trade
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Blockbuster. That is the most accurate word to describe just how significant of a move trading for Dexter Lawrence is for the Bengals after they acquired the All-Pro in exchange for the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Bengals fans, local and national media alike, all took to social media after the move occurred, and most shared the same sentiment that Lawrence improves the Bengals' defense dramatically.
Players Are Already Ecstatic
As expected, the Bengals players are in a state of pure happiness, highlighted by Tee Higgins quoting his celebration during the Pro Bowl, where he performed Lawrence's famous celebration after a touchdown.
It is clear as well that Lawrence's celebration will now be spreading throughout the locker room, and after mastering the griddy, Mike Gesicki has now committed to practicing the celebration as well.
While some players such as B.J. Hill, seemingly knew that the move for Lawrence was in the works, others like DJ Turner seem as though they were caught completely off guard by the move.
National Media Approves
When it comes to how national reporters and insiders reacted to the Bengals blockbuster trade, most seem to lean in the same direction as the Bengals including the one who originally broke the news, Ian Rapoport noting how after years of being against risking assets via trades, the team is turning in a new direction.
Check out plenty of insider reaction below.
Franchise Great Approves the Move
When it comes to those who are some of the best to ever dawn stripes, fewer wore them better on the defense than Tim Krumrie and Geno Atkins, and the former made it clear to WLWT's Charlie Clifford over a phone call.
Clifford pointed out via X how Krumrie clarified the impact Lawrence could have. Krumrie also gave credit to Mike Brown, making it clear that the Bengals' owner wants to win a Super Bowl.
“How do you build a house? Foundation first. Quickest way to the QB? Right up the middle” Krumrie said to Clifford. “Dexter Lawrence will raise the play from everyone around him. Mike Brown wants to go to the show (SB LXI).”
The Bengals front office have made a clear statement to not just the locker room, but to the NFL with this move, saying that they are ready to compete for a championship and capitalize on the franchise's window with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and now Dexter Lawrence.
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Landon Belote is a contributor to Bengals On SI and Reds On SI. He helps with breaking news, storylines and any other trending topics. He also helps with graphics and social media.Follow Landon_Belote