Report: Major Network Shows Interest in Bengals QB Joe Flacco for Future TV Role

Joe Flacco isn't finished playing in the NFL, but one (or possibly more) major network(s) has already begun evaluating him for whatever comes next after the 2026 season.

The 41-year-old quarterback is preparing to play in his 19th NFL season after re-signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. Flacco also visited New York City this offseason to participate in mock gameday studio segments as an analyst for an undisclosed network, according to WLWT's Charlie Clifford.

The conversations never reached the contract-negotiation stage because Flacco always intended to return for the season. The networks were likely either CBS or ESPN, given their headquarters are based in NYC.

Flacco Could Be A Natural Studio Fit

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco speaks to the media during a press conference in Cincinnati on Oct. 10, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I definitely could see a world where it would be a lot of fun to do it,” Flacco told Clifford. “You’re doing something outside playing, and you’re involved with other people. It’s different from football that I am used to, but you are still talking about something you enjoy.”

A weekly studio assignment would offer a better balance for Flacco, whose wife and five children remain in New Jersey. He also understands that determining whether the job suits him will require some initial discomfort.

“In order to make that decision—especially with somebody who would be a little tentative to do it—I am going to have to make myself a little bit uncomfortable in order to see if it is something I truly want to do,” Flacco said.

The former Super Bowl MVP would bring a wide range of experience to a network's studio. Flacco spent more than a decade as an unquestioned starter before extending his career as a veteran backup, repeatedly proving he could still fill a starting role.

Bengals fans witnessed the value of that experience last season. Flacco joined Cincinnati in an October trade and immediately took control of an unfamiliar offense, throwing for 1,664 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine appearances.

Despite playing in some of football's biggest moments, Flacco said he still gets nervous during the mock segments, but as with everything, that will be addressed with more reps. He admitted that the mock segments made him nervous at times and left him wondering, "What am I going to talk about today?"

For now, Flacco remains focused on football.

The Bengals re-signed the 41-year-old quarterback to a one-year contract after he started six games for the team last season and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. He isn't preparing to make the transition yet, but the network's interest suggests he might already have another football opportunity waiting for him when his playing career ends.

Check out the full report from Clifford here.

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