Revisiting Bengals' Dexter Lawrence Trade After First Round of NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals were sitting pretty with the No. 10 pick in the draft a few weeks ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. There was a lot of speculation about who the Bengals could select at that pick, but the draft board was pretty cloudy. It was hard to predict who would go in the top nine picks, so the Bengals opted to trade their No. 10 pick to the New York Giants in exchange for superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence will come to Cincinnati and provide an instant upgrade on defense. He's one of the better defensive linemen in the league and possesses the ability to wreck games for the Bengals.

The Bengals Trade For Dexter Lawrence Finalized

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The deal was a simple one-for-one deal that sent Lawrence to Cincinnati and the No. 10 pick to the Giants. At the time of the trade, this deal was hard to evaluate because it was unclear who the Giants would land at pick No. 10. There wasn't certainty who would be on the board, too.

But the Giants opted to select offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa from the University of Miami. The top prospects on the board besides Mauigoa included Rueben Bain Jr. and Caleb Downs. Both of these defensive players would have made sense for the Bengals, but they opted for the sure thing with Lawrence on their defensive line.

Only time will tell how this trade will age in a few years, but it looks like it's already aging well for the Bengals.

Dexter Lawrence Trade Aging Well

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The only way this could have aged poorly for the Bengals is if Sonny Styles had fallen to pick No. 10. Styles would have filled a huge need at linebacker. But he was selected at pick No. 7 by the Washington Commanders.

With Styles coming off the board before the Bengals, this trade looks like an even bigger home run move now than it did a week ago when the deal came together. The Bengals landed their new star nose tackle, and it doesn't seem like they're upset with what they missed out on.

The Bengals should be targeting more defense down the board of the NFL draft.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.