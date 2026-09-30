Steelers Legend Throws Shot at Bengals With 'Bungals' Comments

Week 3 is in the past for the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the outcome against one of their oldest rivals is going to be talked about until the team takes the field on Sunday.

Yes, it was another memorable, yet brutal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. The Bengals had a shot to break the hearts of everyone in Pittsburgh. But a sack of quarterback Joe Burrow resulted in a fumble that led to a 30-27 win for the Steelers.

A quarterback who knows everything about this rivalry is former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. On a recent episode of his show 'Footbahlin', the Steelers legend took a shot at his former rival by saying the "Bungles" have returned.

Shots Fired

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Pat Sims (92) brings down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) after a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. 091816 Bengals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“There was two or three situations that happened in this game that I'm like, yep, there's the Bungles. The Bungles are back," Roethlisberger said. " I felt like Joe Burrow could do whatever he wanted. That offense could do whatever they want. They get this ball back they're going to go like it's scary, and then roughing the punter, Bungle. You know what I'm saying. Joe Burrow fumble, Bungle. Like what are we doing? It’s like you think we’re playing the Browns.”

The term 'Bungle' is one that Bengals fans have heard so many times that it's one that is easily brushed off. However, reading between the weeds, the mistakes made in the loss to the Steelers were the kind that seem to always haunt this team.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As soon as the game ended on Sunday, comments were firing off from everywhere. Many were blaming multiple things for the loss. Sure, the fumble at the end of the game was the final nail in the coffin, but blaming the offense's performance feels misguided.

Burrow was sacked one time on Sunday. Unfortunately, it was the one that decided the game. But that one play wasn't the reason the Bengals suffered the loss. Every facet of this team has to strive for perfection every Sunday. The little things beat the Bengals on Sunday

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