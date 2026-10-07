T.J. Houshmandzadeh Calls Out Key Bengals’ Position Group After Jaguars Loss

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh sees a major issue that opponents are exploiting through the first five weeks of the season.

After Cincinnati's tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houshmandzadeh pointed directly to the left side of the Bengals' offensive line. Joe Burrow played well at times but threw two costly interceptions and continued to face pressure.

Houshmandzadeh believes teams have found a clear formula for making life difficult for Burrow and the Bengals' offensive line.

Houshmandzadeh: Bengals Have To Be Better Up Front

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Former NFL player T.J. Houshmandzadeh during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"To beat the Bengals, it seems as if you attack the left side of the offensive line," Houshmandzadeh said. "The left side of the offensive line, bro, we gotta be better, man. Like, we gotta be better. We can't just be letting [guys] come and smack Joe."

For Cincinnati, that's a concerning assessment, especially with Burrow at the center of everything the Bengals hope to accomplish this season. If opposing defenses believe they can consistently pressure the Bengals by attacking one side of the offensive line, Cincinnati will have to address it quickly.

Houshmandzadeh also indicated that defending tight ends on the other side of the ball could be another recurring problem.

"Every tight end just gets off on us," Houshmandzadeh said. "We cannot stop a tight end."

Despite those concerns, the former Bengals star isn't sounding the alarm about Cincinnati's season just yet.

"It's tough, man. I'm kind of disappointed, to be honest with you," Houshmandzadeh said. "Defense had one off game. Not yesterday. Last week, one off game. They played well yesterday."

He also noted Burrow's two interceptions, calling them "two costly plays" that hurt Cincinnati despite an otherwise strong performance. The Bengals now turn their attention to the Miami Dolphins before their Week 6 bye week.

Houshmandzadeh called Miami a potential "get right team," but was also quick to point out that nothing is guaranteed in the NFL.

"This is the National Football League. Anybody can beat you," Houshmandzadeh said.

That makes getting things corrected up front even more important. Baltimore awaits Cincinnati following the bye, and protecting Burrow will only become more important as the Bengals move deeper into their schedule. For Houshmandzadeh, Cincinnati has to prevent opposing defenses from turning the left side of its offensive line into an obvious point of attack.

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