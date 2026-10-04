'This Isn't Armageddon' - Joe Burrow Not Panicking After Bengals Offense Falls Flat Against Jaguars

Joe Burrow had another great outing on Sunday ... in a loss. Cincinnati's most important player tallied two total touchdowns and 428 passing yards in the 22-17 loss to Jacksonville.

He did it with only three healthy wide receivers for much of the game and a losing streak mounting, but he's staying even-keeled entering what should be the easiest stretch of the season against Miami, Baltimore, Tennessee and Atlanta coming up across the next four-game chunk.

Time To Adjust

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after throwing an interception during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati can't keep losing one-score games along the way.

"We had our opportunities in the last two weeks, but certainly this isn't Armageddon or anything. We're still in a great spot and feel really good about our team," Burow said. "Come back to practice next week, get better, and that's what the NFL is all about. You can't ride the roller coaster from week to week. You're going to win some, you're going to lose some. Obviously, you want to win every single one. You're going to fight like hell to make it happen, but we're not going to ride that roller coaster."

Cincinnati was short all those pass catchers and his offense still only ran it 15 times for 23 rushing yards, one of the worst running days of the Burrow era.

He had to toss it 54 times to tighten the slack.

"It's just like we would have if anybody else was in there," Burrow continued. "Those guys made plays. I've said that this is the deepest room that we've had. Thank God we got Mitch (Tinsley) back this week. He really came in and played great and made some big-time plays for us. Obviously, Dohnte (Meyers) did too. Mike (Gesicki) is going to be Mike. He's going to find the spots and be creative in his routes. And Tanner (Hudson) went in there and did a good job as well.

"So we got so many pass catchers we feel really good about. I think they really did step up today. I don't know how many yards we had, but it felt like we were completing the pass and moving the chains."

Luckily, none of Cincinnati's injuries seem like long-term issues, with most concussions knocking players out for one game, maybe two max depending on the severity. Chase shouldn't be out long.

Both sides of the pass defense equation will be back to full strength soon, and Burrow may need to dig a little deep for wins to keep pace in the process.

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