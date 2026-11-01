'Why You Trade For A Guy Like That' - Zac Taylor Relishes in Dexter Lawrence's Game-Changing Titans Plays

The Bengals snuck out a close win over the 1-6 Titans at home on Sunday.

The high-scoring 43-36 victory featured Dexter Lawrence (seven tackles, one sack) helping seal things in the final minutes. The Titans could've kicked a game-winning field goal in regulation facing a huge third down at midfield, but Lawrence sacked QB Cam Ward to end their chance.

It was another massive Lawrence play in a season that's featuring them weekly. He's been everything and more Cincinnati could ask for.

Lawrence made sure Joe Burrow's massively clutch showing down the stretch in the face of three interceptions didn't get wasted.

"In that moment right there, we've kind of seen that situation before," Taylor told the media. "Two-minute drive, a field goal wins it for them. They could probably kick it at that point from 45 or beyond. They might have attempted that thing, so we're right there on the fringe, and Dexter can win: get him on the ground, not let him out of his grasp, not let him throw the ball away, and see if they can't try something really long. Gets him on the ground and finishes the game for the defense. That's why you trade for a guy like that, and he stepped up and has been the impact player we hoped he would be."

Sometimes you just got to find a way to win in the NFL as Cincinnati now gets ready for a days-long trip to Spain this week.

5-2 is a huge next step, especially as things look like a potential two-team race in the AFC North with the 6-2 Steelers.

Cincinnati is rowing forward across the pond.

"Gotta take a deep breath," Tayor said. "I wish we played 17 perfect regular season games, but those guys are getting paid a lot of money too on the other side of the ball on the other team, and so they made some plays today too that made things difficult for us. And again, it's just about finding a way."

Cincinnati won in the clutch after blowing out the Ravens, now an NFC foe awaiting the Falcons.

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