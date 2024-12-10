Stat of the Jay: The Amazing Numbers Inside the Numbers Being Put Up By Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI – We’ve covered Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s pursuit of the Triple Crown, but let’s take a look at some numbers within the numbers that add some context to his season – and career.
With four weeks left in the regular season, Chase leads the league in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,319) and receiving touchdowns (15).
If those numbers aren’t impressive enough, let’s look at how he got there with huge chunks at a time.
Following Monday night’s 27-20 win at Dallas in which Chase caught 14 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, he now has three games this season with at least 10 receptions, 175 yards and two scores.
In addition to Monday night, he had 11-264-3 in Week 10 at Baltimore, and 10-193-2 in Week 5 at home against the Ravens.
No other player in NFL history has had more than one such game in a season.
Chase also had one last year against the Arizona Cardinals, going for 15-193-3, and he had the record-breaking game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 with 11-266-3.
No player in NFL history has more than Chase’s five games with 10+ catches, 175+ yards and 2+ touchdowns.
Tyreek Hill also has five, while Art Powell, Mike Evans and Amari Cooper each have three.
No one else has more than two.
When you filter it down to just 175-yard performances, Chase has six, which is tied for eighth most in league history.
But he’s only played 58 games. That means 10.3 percent of the time he tops 175 receiving yards.
Here is a look at the most games with at least 175 receiving yards (with career games played):
Tyreek Hill, 10 (137)
Isaac Bruce, 8 (223)
Antonio Brown, 8 (146)
Jerry Rice, 7 (303)
Terrell Owens, 7 (219)
Andre Johnson, 7 (193)
Mike Evans, 7 (164)
Julio Jones, 6 (166)
Mike Evans, 6 (164)
Calvin Johnson, 6 (135)
Justin Jefferson, 6 (73)
Ja’Marr Chase, 6 (58)
Monday was Chase’s 11th career game with multiple receiving touchdowns.
He’s got a long way to go to reach Rice’s record of 44.
Randy Moss is a distant second with 36.
Here is a look at the nine receivers with at least 20 (with how many they had through their first 58 games).
Jerry Rice 44 (13)
Randy Moss 36 (10)
Terrell Owens 32 (5)
Cris Carter 29 (5)
Marvin Harrison 29 (5)
Davante Adams 23 (5)
Mike Evans 22 (6)
Antonio Gates 21 (6)
Rob Gronkowski 20 (13)
Only Rice has more than Chase’s 11.
If you’re wondering about Chase setting NFL records this season, this is what he would need over the final four games:
Receptions: 56 (14 per game) to tie Michael Thomas’ 149 in 2019.
Receiving yards: 645 (161.3 per game) to tie Calvin Johnson’s 1,964 in 2012
Receiving touchdowns: 8 (2 per game) to tie Randy Moss’ 23 in 2007.
