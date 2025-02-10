Stat of the Jay: The Cincinnati Bengals and Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles Have Something In Common
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have something in common with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles:
Both teams have posted four consecutive winning seasons and are one more away from tying their respective franchise records.
The Bengals had five straight winning seasons from 2011-15, while the Eagles had two separate streaks of five (1988-92 and 2000-04).
But aside from those three instances, how often do teams that post four consecutive winning seasons keep the roll going with a fifth … or more?
The answer is encouraging for Bengals fans.
Since the 1970 merger, there have been 60 teams that attempted to extended a run for four consecutive winning seasons to five.
Forty-five of them pulled it off for a success rate of 75 percent.
There were two teams that were going for a fifth in a row in 2024.
One pulled it off – the Pittsburgh Steelers.
And one failed – the Miami Dolphins.
The Bengals and Eagles are tied for the fourth longest active streak in the league.
The Chiefs have finished above .500 in 12 consecutive seasons, while the Bills have six in a row and the Steelers five.
The Kansas City streak is the fourth longest in NFL history since the 1970 merger.
The Patriots hold the record with 19 from 2001-19, while the Cowboys (1970-85) and 49ers (1983-98) are tied for second with 16.
There are five franchises that have never had a winning record in four consecutive seasons – Cardinals, Giants, Jets, Lions, Panthers and Texans.
