Tua Tagovailoa Agrees to Record-Setting Four-Year Deal That Rivals Joe Burrow's Contract With Bengals

Another big quarterback contract.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is pursued by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Bengals 14-12 at halftime. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY

CINCINNATI — Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million contract with the Dolphins on Friday afternoon.

The former fifth-overall pick will make $53.1 million on average, which is the highest four-year extension in NFL history.

Joe Burrow is still the highest paid quarterback in the NFL after signing a five-year, $275 million deal with the Bengals last September. Tagovailoa is set to make $29 million on the fifth-year option this season and will make another $212 million from 2025-28.

Will Jordan Love top Burrow's deal? He appears to be the next quarterback in line to get paid.

