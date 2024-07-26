Tua Tagovailoa Agrees to Record-Setting Four-Year Deal That Rivals Joe Burrow's Contract With Bengals
Another big quarterback contract.
CINCINNATI — Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million contract with the Dolphins on Friday afternoon.
The former fifth-overall pick will make $53.1 million on average, which is the highest four-year extension in NFL history.
Joe Burrow is still the highest paid quarterback in the NFL after signing a five-year, $275 million deal with the Bengals last September. Tagovailoa is set to make $29 million on the fifth-year option this season and will make another $212 million from 2025-28.
Will Jordan Love top Burrow's deal? He appears to be the next quarterback in line to get paid.
Published