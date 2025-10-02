While Bengals QB Jake Browning Tries to Fill Joe Burrow's Role on the Field, Captains Aim to Bridge Leadership Gap
CINCINNATI – As soon as his teammates voted him a captain for the first time, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said he knew he was going to need to be more vocal, but he still planned to defer to quarterback Joe Burrow.
When Burrow went down with the turf toe injury six quarters into the season, Chase knew his leadership role would be expanding even more.
Monday night in Denver, it went to the next level when he addressed the team following the 28-3 loss.
“I don’t mind when the players get mad,” Chase said. “I don’t mind that because that means they care. You know what I’m saying? I want guys to play with passion. I want them to play with anger. I told my guys that recently after the game. I just want them to play with a little more fire and anger.”
Center Ted Karras, who is in his fourth season as captain, wasn’t emoting anger Thursday, but he was bringing the fire.
Unlike some players who say they don’t pay attention to the outside noise, Karras made it clear that he hears the team “getting killed” by the media and fans.
And he was animated and direct about his resolve in leading the Bengals out of a funk that has seen them outscored by 63 points, which is tied for the worst two-game differential in team history.
“With stuff like this, you can never break my spirit,” Karras said. “I'm trying to lead this team with energy and spirit. You're not going to break this team's spirit. We're going to come out and be ready for a football game Sunday at 4 p.m.”
It’s one thing to flush a bad loss and dive into a new gameplan for another opponent with determination and effort and belief and all the other things required to prepare for the following Sunday.
But what happens if the Bengals find themselves down two scores in the first half and the offense is unproductive and the defense is leaky?
Does the resolve wane?
Does the will wither?
Does the fight flee?
“We’ve had good practices, but in the moment, we’ve let these games get away from us,” Karras said. “And it's a damn shame, because we're doing some good things. But it's corny to point out the good things when you're really letting games get away from you.”
Orlando Brown Jr. said the key to pulling himself and the team out of the rut is consistency.
He’s not going to be more vocal or step outside of his own personality.
“I'm the same person every single day I come in the building, win, lose or draw,” he said. “No matter what happens, that’s my approach, my mindset. That’s just the way that I take it.
“So as crazy as it sounds, nothing is going to change for me from a character standpoint,” he continued. “It’s not time to hit the panic button.”
The loss of Burrow has had massive ramifications on the field.
And they’re nearly as large in the locker room.
There’s not a leadership void. But not having Burrow around has created a hole, especially when it comes to his style of leading.
While it’s important for the players to look within themselves for answer, some of the leaders need to project outwardly and do more than just lead by example.
It can be as important as the gameplan itself.
One of those leaders, first-year captain Logan Wilson, said the Bengals have a locker room full of players eager to be led.
“We have a really good culture in this locker room, and I know it's not like this elsewhere,” he said. “The guys we have in this locker room are going to go to war regardless of the situation every single week.
“I appreciate being around people like that because I know there's locker rooms where guys will not do that. Guys will just kind of spit the bit and be done, like, 'Oh, it's halftime and we're down by 10. I'm just gonna play very hard anymore,’” Wilson continued. “We don't have guys like that. And that gives you a chance regardless of the situation to try to find a way to win.”