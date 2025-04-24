Bills Central

Buffalo Bills eye surprising trade-up in NFL draft, contact Steelers about move

The Bills are ready to move up in the 2025 NFL draft.

After months of waiting, the NFL draft is finally here. For Buffalo Bills fans, the wait to see who their team will select might not be as long as expected.

Buffalo enters the day with 10 picks, their first being No. 30 overall. Rather than waiting until one of the final three selections in the draft, general manager Brandon Beane is reportedly looking to move up.

Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate revealed several rumors and news updates ahead of the draft. One was that the Bills called the Pittsburgh Steelers to discuss moving up from No. 30 to No. 21.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Buffalo has called the Steelers about potentially moving up from No. 30 to No. 21, per Steelers beat reporter Nick Farabaugh." — Talbot, New York Upstate

There's no imminent deal, and making such calls is not uncommon. Teams often test the waters ahead of the draft, and the Bills might just be doing their due diligence.

This would make sense based on another tidbit from Talbot, who said Buffalo has "just 12 prospects with first-round grades." If that's accurate, they're going to see players they like come off the board in a hurry, which is why it's smart business to lay the groundwork for trades as early as possible.

