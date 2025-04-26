Bills trade up again to draft DT at No. 109 overall: Intel on Kentucky's Deone Walker
The Buffalo Bills did it again.
They traded up to the top of a round in order to select a Southeastern Conference defensive tackle at the NFL Draft. Dealing with the Chicago Bears again, the Bills moved up for the No. 109 overall selection and used it to pick Kentucky DT Deone Walker in Round 4 on Saturday.
Heading into Saturday, the Bills weren't scheduled to pick in Round 4 until No. 132 overall. Buffalo traded that fourth-rounder along with the No. 169 overall selection (Round 5) to Chicago in exchange for the early Round 4 turn.
On Friday evening, Buffalo made the leap up to No. 41 overall and grabbed South Carolina interior lineman TJ Sanders in Round 2.
All four Bills' draft picks thus far have been used on defensive players, and all four competed in the SEC. Buffalo drafted Walker's teammate in Round 1, using the No. 30 overall selection on UK cornerback Max Hairston. In Round 3, the Bills added Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson at No. 72 overall.
Fantastic Resumé
The 331-pound Walker was a Kentucky captain who recorded 22.0 tackles-for-loss and 13 quarterback hurries over 37 games (36 starts).
While earning two All-SEC selections for his on-field exploits, the 6-foot-7 gap plugger doubled as a Dean's List student.
Pre-Draft Visitor
The Bills showed interest in Walker throughout the draft process, using one of their 30 allotted official visits on the Kentucky captain.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Walker was in Orchard Park on April 15.
The Next Jordan Phillips?
NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein's official player comparison for Walker is veteran free agent Jordan Phillips.
"Consistent pocket pressure could come if he starts playing with better aggression to overwhelm protection with physical gifts. The tape was better in 2023 and there were times in 2024 that his conditioning showed up as an issue. Walker’s traits and upside could make him a more consistent NFL talent if he improves his technique and ramps up his motor," said Zierlein, who awarded Walker a third-round draft grade.
Phillips, who finished up his 10th NFL season with a third stint on Orchard Park this past winter, was the No. 52 overall selection by the Miami Dolphins in 2015. The Oklahoma product has totaled 129 regular season appearances, including 61 as a Bill.
