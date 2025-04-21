Insider predicts Bills trade out of Round 1, still fill major need
It's officially draft week, with the 2025 NFL draft just days away. Fans who are ready to see who the Buffalo Bills add in Round 1 might be disappointed to see the latest mock draft from The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.
In his final prediction, Buscaglia has the Bills trading out of the opening round, dropping to No. 34 overall. In this predicted trade, Buffalo sends picks No. 30 and 169 to the New York Giants for No. 34 and No. 99.
New York is desperate for a new quarterback, which leads to the move. While unpopular, this isn't a bad year to trade out of Round 1. Buffalo proves this as they end up with Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, who Buscaglia says will be a starter across from Christian Benford for several years.
"Amos stands out from a Bills perspective for several reasons. He passes all the usual thresholds the team looks for from a height-weight-length standpoint at cornerback. He thrives in zone coverage with the instincts and football IQ to make plays on the ball while also offering enough in man coverage to let the Bills be scheme versatile. Amos isn’t a standout run defender, but he has the ‘want to’ and can get off blocks to help his team, which is all the Bills ask of their boundary cornerbacks. Amos can step in and potentially start in Week 1 and could be Christian Benford’s running mate for the next four years." — Buscaglia, The Athletic
In addition to Amos, the Bills add South Carolina defensive T.J. Sanders, Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals, and they bring in Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. with the 99th pick acquired from New York.
