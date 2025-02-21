Bills' QB Josh Allen shows 'strong' support for Hailee Steinfeld at launch party
Josh Allen has routinely displayed his physical strength on the football field, and most-recently, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback flexed some muscle while helping fellow partygoers quench their thirst at a special event earlier this month.
Joining his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld at a launch party for the actress-endorsed Angel Margarita alcoholic beverage, Allen took it upon himself to crack open the on-site refrigerator packed with product. With a roomful of people looking on, the NFL MVP did the honors by yanking the door open to cheers and retrieving a cold beverage.
Allen, outfitted in beige with white sneakers, appeared to be enjoying himself in the moment as his smile was captured in an Instagram story video clip. A text overlay on the video read, "Cooler locked. No problem for the MVP."
Steinfeld is the founder of the canned cocktail brand that is produced in Mexico. One week earlier, the silver screen star accompanied Allen at the annual NFL Honors show during Super Bowl week. The supportive significant other was seen gushing over her beau as he received the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award and the League MVP.
Allen and his wife-to-be announced their engagement while the Bills were on their bye week this past November.
In the three games immediately following the celebratory announcement, the 28-year-old quarterback accounted for 13 touchdowns and no turnovers. Allen publicly credited Steinfeld for being a "rock" that has brought out the best in him on and off the football field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —