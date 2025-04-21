Bills Central

Hailee Steinfeld warmly admires Bills QB Josh Allen's latest Gatorade ad

The Buffalo Bills' QB appeared in a new advertisement, and his movie star fiancée took a moment to publicly fawn over her football-famous beau

Ralph Ventre

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

While fiancée Hailee Steinfield's blockbuster horror film "Sinners" opened in theatres across America this past week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made a fresh appearance as part of an advertising campaign for Gatorade.

Starring in the social media ad posted to his personal Instagram account, Allen appears as both an overlooked Firebaugh High School player and, subsequently, on an NFL field in his Buffalo Bills uniform.

The first slide, in the two-part digital/print ad, poses a question reading "How much sweat are you willing to lose..."

Showing the result of Allen's transformation from high schooler to NFL MVP, the second slide says "TO WIN."

Allen made the post with the caption "Sweat first. Win later."

It's not the first time that Allen has promoted the world-famous sports drink. This past September, Allen's face appeared on a massive billboard in Downtown Buffalo, featuring Gatorade's coined slogan "Is it in you?"

RELATED: Allen’s road to NFL celebrated in new Gatorade advertisement

Meanwhile, the Instagram post's replies became a bit steamy, and Steinfeld was a key culprit.

One user commented "I'm sweating just reading this," presumably referring to the dreamy Allen's physical appeal.

Steinfeld, who naturally liked the post via her Instagram account, directly replied "same" to the user's comment. Her public affection towards her soon-to-be husband was likely seen by millions of her adoring fans. Dwarfing Allen's 1.7 million follower count, Steinfeld boasts 20.4 million Instagram followers.

Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld present Best Country Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garde / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News