Hailee Steinfeld warmly admires Bills QB Josh Allen's latest Gatorade ad
While fiancée Hailee Steinfield's blockbuster horror film "Sinners" opened in theatres across America this past week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made a fresh appearance as part of an advertising campaign for Gatorade.
Starring in the social media ad posted to his personal Instagram account, Allen appears as both an overlooked Firebaugh High School player and, subsequently, on an NFL field in his Buffalo Bills uniform.
The first slide, in the two-part digital/print ad, poses a question reading "How much sweat are you willing to lose..."
Showing the result of Allen's transformation from high schooler to NFL MVP, the second slide says "TO WIN."
Allen made the post with the caption "Sweat first. Win later."
It's not the first time that Allen has promoted the world-famous sports drink. This past September, Allen's face appeared on a massive billboard in Downtown Buffalo, featuring Gatorade's coined slogan "Is it in you?"
Meanwhile, the Instagram post's replies became a bit steamy, and Steinfeld was a key culprit.
One user commented "I'm sweating just reading this," presumably referring to the dreamy Allen's physical appeal.
Steinfeld, who naturally liked the post via her Instagram account, directly replied "same" to the user's comment. Her public affection towards her soon-to-be husband was likely seen by millions of her adoring fans. Dwarfing Allen's 1.7 million follower count, Steinfeld boasts 20.4 million Instagram followers.
