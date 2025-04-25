Buffalo Bills first-rounder Hairston's must-see highlights — on and off the field
The Buffalo Bills needed a corner and GM Brandon Beane, known for moving up and down in draft, stayed patient and snagged a player they were very happy to get — Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston.
At 5'11" and 183 pounds, there was pre-draft (and post-draft) concern that he was a bit light to hold up playing corner in the NFL. But Hairston's combine-fastest 4.28 forty-yard dash time was electric and speed can be the great equalizer on Sundays.
Here's a closer look at Hairston's college highlights, his speed and athleticism on full display.
The Bills organization also put a premium on chemistry in the lockerroom and it appears they'll win here as well. Hairston's heart, spirit and personality are also electric and were on full display during coverage of the NFL Draft on Thursday, capturing the hearts of Bills Mafia and football fans' everywhere.
There are many factors that go into what makes a great football player. Maxwell Hairston appears to have quite a few of them. Beane and Bills got the full package at No. 30.
