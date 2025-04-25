Maxwell Hairston's emotional NFL Draft call will make everyone an instant fan
With the 30th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills selected Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston. It was easy to root for him the second he walked on stage and showed his infectious energy.
It's even easier to be in his corner after seeing his outpouring of emotion when learning he was being selected by Buffalo.
Hairston, who was attending the draft in Green Bay, got a call from general manager Brandon Beane, who asked if he was ready to get to Buffalo. The rookie corner couldn't hold back the tears as he said he was.
Following a brief conversation with head coach Sean McDermott and owner Terry Pegula, Hairston said "I'm in the green room, ready to walk out and collect that Bills hat." From there, it was all excitement.
The young man who was seen celebrating everyone else get selected heard his name called and won fans over with his personality. He praised his family while being interviewed by Jamie Erdahl, even showing off his jacket, which had photos of family members sewn on the inside.
Even his new teammates were thrilled to see him selected, with Dion Dawkins jumping into a pool while celebrating on a livestream.
In addition to being easy to like, Hairston was a productive collegiate player who fills a position of need. Throw in his approach and humility, and he has the makings of a long-term difference-maker.