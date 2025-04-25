Bills' first-round draft pick reconnects with former Kentucky RB Ray Davis
It's nice to see former college teammates reuniting in the NFL, but for Ray Davis and Maxwell Hairston, they are two legit friends coming together again as Buffalo Bills.
Hairston, the Bills' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, already seemed like he'd be a beloved figure in Buffalo starting with the Kentucky product hyping up of all other prospects as they were drafted ahead of him. Then, there was his energetic moments on the draft stage.
What really appeared to put Davis in a state of elation was the reunion. The fellow former Wildcat is now getting to play at the NFL level with someone he spent the 2023 season with for the Big Blue Nation.
Davis shared a bevy of X posts, including one of the two holding up Davis' jersey following a game that Hairston attended last season.
Hairston confirmed the moment too when talking with Buffalo media after his selection.
"I actually got to watch them play when they came to Detroit," said Hairston in reference to the Bills' Week 15 win over the Lions last season. "Ray Davis had gave me some tickets. And I seen Josh Allen go out there and put on a masterclass, and I was like, 'hey, I wouldn't mind that being my quarterback.' And the fact that it really happened now, I'm super excited and super ready to get to work with him."
But it doesn't stop there. Davis shared another post on X saying "guess I gotta be the hype man again" and an old TikTok from the two's 2023 season in Kentucky.
That day, Hairston recorded two pick-sixes, while Davis rushed for 78 yards and two scores against one of his former schools, Vanderbilt.
Like any old friends too, Hairston and Davis did a little chops busting too Thursday night. Hairston jokingly told reporters "tell Ray Davis I'm moving in," which Davis hilariously replied, "tell him I need rent money," a subtle jab coming from a player on a fourth-round pick salary in comparison to one for a first-round pick.
Reunited and it has to feel good to be Davis and Hairston.
