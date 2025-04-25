Dion Dawkins jumps into pool on livestream after Bills select Maxwell Hairston
The Buffalo Bills were rumored to be interested in moving up in the 2025 NFL draft, but in the end, they stayed put at No. 30. Once they were finally on the clock, they brought in Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
This pick was popular because it filled a need, and Hairston became a fan favorite during the draft. Decked out in the best suit of the night, Hairston was seen showing genuine joy over every player's selection and serving as their personal hype man.
Fans weren't the only ones excited to see him selected, either. Buffalo's starting left tackle, Dion Dawkins, was on a livestream when the pick was announced. Once he heard it was Hairston, he ran straight for his pool and jumped in while celebrating.
Dawkins didn't even bother to protect his phone, taking that into the water with him. It continued to work, however, so that's a good sign for him.
Hairston was the fastest player at the NFL Combine and should help the Bills keep up with some of the deep threats in the AFC. He joins a secondary that has Christian Benford and the recently signed Tre'Davious White.
