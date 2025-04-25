Bills get Sports Illustrated grade for No. 30 overall pick Maxwell Hairston
The Buffalo Bills are on the board at the 2025 NFL Draft after taking Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.
Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame graded the pick, giving the Bills a "B" for taking Hairston at No. 30 overall.
"Hairston is one of the smallest players in this draft, standing 5'11" and 183 pounds. He’s also one of the fastest after running a 4.28 40-time at the combine," Verdarame wrote. "In three years with the Wildcats, Hairston played 32 games including 20 starts. In 2024, he was limited to seven games with a shoulder injury. The year prior, he led the SEC with five interceptions."
The Bills had cornerback at the top of their list of needs going into the draft, so checking that off with their first-round pick gives them more flexibility going into the final two days.
It remains to be seen if Hairston will live up to his first-round status in the draft, but he will get a chance to contribute quickly with the Bills defense in hopes of getting them over the hump and back into the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years.
The Bills' next pick comes at No. 56 overall in the second round, which begins Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
