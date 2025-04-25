Bills Central

Bills get Sports Illustrated grade for No. 30 overall pick Maxwell Hairston

Maxwell Hairston is joining the Buffalo Bills' secondary as the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills.
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are on the board at the 2025 NFL Draft after taking Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.

Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame graded the pick, giving the Bills a "B" for taking Hairston at No. 30 overall.

RELATED: Dion Dawkins jumps into pool on livestream after Bills select Maxwell Hairston

Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston s introduced before the first round of the NFL Draft
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston s introduced before the first round of the NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Hairston is one of the smallest players in this draft, standing 5'11" and 183 pounds. He’s also one of the fastest after running a 4.28 40-time at the combine," Verdarame wrote. "In three years with the Wildcats, Hairston played 32 games including 20 starts. In 2024, he was limited to seven games with a shoulder injury. The year prior, he led the SEC with five interceptions."

The Bills had cornerback at the top of their list of needs going into the draft, so checking that off with their first-round pick gives them more flexibility going into the final two days.

RELATED: Bills tab Make-A-Wish recipient to announce team's Round 1 pick at NFL Draft

It remains to be seen if Hairston will live up to his first-round status in the draft, but he will get a chance to contribute quickly with the Bills defense in hopes of getting them over the hump and back into the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years.

The Bills' next pick comes at No. 56 overall in the second round, which begins Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

NFL Draft prospect Maxwell Hairston, a cornerback from Kentucky, shows his custom necklace
NFL Draft prospect Maxwell Hairston, a cornerback from Kentucky, shows his custom necklace. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Bills Draft Updates