Bills predicted to draft possible 2026 James Cook replacement in explosive 30-TD RB
One of the biggest offseason storylines to watch for the Buffalo Bills has been the status of running back James Cook, which remains up in the air.
Cook is entering the final year of his deal in 2025 and is, of course, looking for a lucrative extension. However, the Bills could be hesitant to hand out a big-money deal to a running back considering their financial constraints.
If things stay on the course they're currently on, Cook may not be back in 2026, which will leave Buffalo searching for a replacement.
In a recent mock draft from Pro Football and Sports Network's Jacob Infante, he has the Bills addressing the running back position by taking Oklahoma's Jaydn Ott in the third round.
After three years at Cal, Ott entered the transfer portal in 2025 and is now set to play out his senior season at Oklahoma.
Ott exploded for 1,315 yards and 12 scores in 2023 at California but saw a huge drop-off in his production during the 2024 campaign as he battled an ankle injury.
Overall, Ott has posted 2,597 rushing yards, 736 receiving yards and 30 total touchdowns over three years, showing he can also contribute as a pass-catcher.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound back has all the makings of being a difference-maker at the next level. He has elite speed and is an explosive ball-carrier capable of taking it to the house from anywhere on the field, traits that would make him an ideal replacement for Cook.
"Overall, Ott is a dynamic playmaker with immense production and experience as a lead ball-carrier. Speed and explosion remain his elite traits, and teams in need of a playmaker at the position are expected to prioritize Ott early in the 2025 NFL Draft," The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler wrote.
If the Bills are intent on getting their financial house in order after 2025, letting Cook walk is a possibility. And, if that happens, the Bills will surely be in the running back market in next year's draft.
