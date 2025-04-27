Bills' surprising draft decision provides hints about James Cook contract saga
The last time the Buffalo Bills starting running back was heading into the final season of his rookie contract, general manager Brandon Beane and Co. drafted James Cook with a Round 2 pick.
Now, with Cook in his contract year, and publicly seeking $15+ million annually, it seemed proper for the Bills to use a mid-round selection on a running back, but it didn't happen. Instead, Beane claimed the Bills followed their board, taking the best value available, until the "very end" of the draft.
One can consider Cook a winner with Buffalo opting not to draft a running back. At the least, it'll give the future free agent a little more leverage in upcoming negotiations.
From the team's perspective, the Bills either like their backups a lot and/or they feel good about the Cook situation down the road. Both things can be, and may very well be, true.
“I've been very comfortable with James the whole time. I hope everyone's seen that. We love James. Call him Jimbo, but we love Jimbo," said Beane shortly after the Bills submitted their final pick of the draft. "Nothing has changed. The business is the business. If Jimbo walked through those doors, I'd give him a big hug, and I believe he would do the same."
RELATED: NFL sets schedule release date for Bills' final season at Highmark Stadium
Whether it's Cook posting comments on a livestream, or his brother making demands on his behalf, there is reason to believe that the running back isn't thrilled he's still without a contract extension. According to Beane, however, the relationship remains strong and far from irreparable.
"I think outside world sometimes tries to make things bigger than they are. Social media, I know, adds to that. Jimbo has a big heart. He's a competitive dude. He wants to win. Nothing gives me any concern about Jimbo being ready to play football for the Buffalo Bills this year," said Beane.
It's worth noting that Cook has yet to arrive in Orchard Park for voluntary OTAs, but there are eight more weeks for him to do so.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —