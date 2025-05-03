Adam Schefter warns 'not room for all of them' in Bills' crowded receiving corps
One can criticize general manager Brandon Beane's approach to filling out the Buffalo Bills' receiving corps, but it can't be based upon lack of options.
They may not have a stereotypical bona fide Wide Receiver 1 lining up on the boundary, but the Bills have plenty of known commodities in the room with the most-recent addition being former New York Jets' second-round draft pick Elijah Moore.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who appeared on One Bills Live earlier this week, Moore "should fit right in with all the other wide receivers that they already have."
The 25-year-old Moore, who was the No. 34 overall selection at the 2021 NFL Draft, played in every game for the Cleveland Browns over the past two seasons after two tumultuous years with the Jets. Over his last 34 appearances, he has totaled 1,178 receiving yards on 120 catches (206 targets).
“Well, I think, again, it's a low-risk deal on a wide receiver who's got some upside. And I know that Bills fans seem to want Brandon Bean, as he pointed out, to take a wide receiver early on. And they didn't get a wide receiver, but they helped the defense," said Schefter.
While focusing their efforts on reinforcing their defense in key spots, the Bills apparently feel comfortable enough with the weapons around NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen. Moore will likely battle for the fifth WR spot on Buffalo's 53-man roster.
Tyrell Shavers and Jalen Virgil both made appearances for the Bills last year while former second-round draft pick KJ Hamler remained available on the practice squad throughout 2024. Those three project as Moore's stiffest competition for a roster spot. Meanwhile, seventh-round rookie Kaden Prather will be in the mix along with three undrafted rookie free agents.
"I mean, they have so many that there's not room for all of them right now," said Schefter.
The Bills have four probable roster locks in the recently-extended Khalil Shakir, free-agent signee Joshua Palmer, 2024 second-rounder Keon Coleman and speedy veteran Curtis Samuel. It appears unlikely they will roster a sixth WR unless that player is a core contributor on special teams.
Bills' OTAs WR Room
Khalil Shakir (probable starter)
Joshua Palmer (probable starter)
Keon Coleman (probable starter)
Curtis Samuel
KJ Hamler
Tyrell Shavers
Jalen Virgil
Elijah Moore
Kaden Prather (rookie)
Hal Presley (rookie UDFA)
Kelly Akharaiyi (rookie UDFA)
Stephen Gosnell (rookie UDFA)
