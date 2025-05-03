Bills Central

Adam Schefter warns 'not room for all of them' in Bills' crowded receiving corps

The Buffalo Bills added a former second-round draft pick to their wide receivers competition as they look to fill the WR5 spot

Nov 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden (22) go for a pass during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. - / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
One can criticize general manager Brandon Beane's approach to filling out the Buffalo Bills' receiving corps, but it can't be based upon lack of options.

They may not have a stereotypical bona fide Wide Receiver 1 lining up on the boundary, but the Bills have plenty of known commodities in the room with the most-recent addition being former New York Jets' second-round draft pick Elijah Moore.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who appeared on One Bills Live earlier this week, Moore "should fit right in with all the other wide receivers that they already have."

The 25-year-old Moore, who was the No. 34 overall selection at the 2021 NFL Draft, played in every game for the Cleveland Browns over the past two seasons after two tumultuous years with the Jets. Over his last 34 appearances, he has totaled 1,178 receiving yards on 120 catches (206 targets).

Elijah Moore of the Jets makes a catch in front of Dane Jackson of the Buffalo Bills
Elijah Moore of the Jets makes a catch in front of Dane Jackson of the Buffalo Bills in the second half. The Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 45-17 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 14, 2021 / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Well, I think, again, it's a low-risk deal on a wide receiver who's got some upside. And I know that Bills fans seem to want Brandon Bean, as he pointed out, to take a wide receiver early on. And they didn't get a wide receiver, but they helped the defense," said Schefter.

While focusing their efforts on reinforcing their defense in key spots, the Bills apparently feel comfortable enough with the weapons around NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen. Moore will likely battle for the fifth WR spot on Buffalo's 53-man roster.

Tyrell Shavers and Jalen Virgil both made appearances for the Bills last year while former second-round draft pick KJ Hamler remained available on the practice squad throughout 2024. Those three project as Moore's stiffest competition for a roster spot. Meanwhile, seventh-round rookie Kaden Prather will be in the mix along with three undrafted rookie free agents.

"I mean, they have so many that there's not room for all of them right now," said Schefter.

The Bills have four probable roster locks in the recently-extended Khalil Shakir, free-agent signee Joshua Palmer, 2024 second-rounder Keon Coleman and speedy veteran Curtis Samuel. It appears unlikely they will roster a sixth WR unless that player is a core contributor on special teams.

Bills' OTAs WR Room

Khalil Shakir (probable starter)

Joshua Palmer (probable starter)

Keon Coleman (probable starter)

Curtis Samuel

KJ Hamler

Tyrell Shavers

Jalen Virgil

Elijah Moore

Kaden Prather (rookie)

Hal Presley (rookie UDFA)

Kelly Akharaiyi (rookie UDFA)

Stephen Gosnell (rookie UDFA)

Curtis Samuel TD
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs for touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

