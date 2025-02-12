Bills Pro Bowl RB James Cook hints at range of salary he expects in contract extension
Drafted in the 2nd round in 2022, Cook entered the third year of his rookie deal chomping at the bit, ready to be a three-down back in Joe Brady's "everybody eats" offense. By all metrics, Cook exceeded expectations, racking up 1,267 yards from scrimmage and a conference-leading 18 touchdowns -- earning him a second straight Pro Bowl selection in 2024.
Furthermore, Cook seems to be a player who gains steam as the season progressed, totaling 134 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the AFC championship loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.
After a few seasons in which running back value seemed to be on the decline, 2024 definitely turned that perception around with the high-profile success of Saquon Barkley and other game-changing backs such as Baltimore's Derek Henry and the Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs. While Cooks' rookie deal has him making $5,265,000 in 2025, the Bills know that number needs to go up in the form of a contract extension.
And Cook certainly didn't blink when he pinned his own comment in an Instagram post discussing his possible extension -- calling for "15 mill [per] year".
According to Sportrac, this would make Cook the second highest paid running back in the NFL in 2025, behind only the Niners' Christian McCaffrey. Barkley, the reigning NFL rushing leader and Super Bowl champion, would be third at $13.5 million. While Cook is highly valued by his head coach, Sean Mcdermott, that doesn't necessarily mean the Bills can or will pay Cook his desired salary.
Spotrac currently estimates Cooks' market value to be $10.2 million per year. That's a healthy six million dollars below the $15 million Cook threw out on Instagram.