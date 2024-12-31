Bills Josh Allen provides deathly stare as Jets walk out pregame

Bills Central

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gives a very passionate reaction to the Jets entrance to Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo Bills MVP favorite, Josh Allen did not seem to take too kindly to the fact the New York Jets walked out of the tunnel with a very large boombox. He then proceeded to give what many would call a "death stare".

Allen then went on to play so well that he was rested by the 4th quarter and allowed his team to get a much-needed break heading to the playoffs. It's conceivable that this may have pumped up Allen more than the regular pregame routine. The Bills then went on to clinch the number 2 seed and possibly a big motivating factor was the pregame antics of the Jets.

