Bills offense makes NFL history in final regular season game
Sunday's showdown against the New England Patriots won't change anything about the Buffalo Bills regarding the playoffs, but that hasn't stopped one of the NFL's best teams from making league history.
During the second quarter, quarterback Mitch Trubisky rolled out of the pocket to connect with rookie running back Ray Davis for a two-yard touchdown pass to tie up with the Patriots 7-7 on the scoreboard. That touchdown pass gave Buffalo the team's 30th passing score of the season, which would help the Bills do something no other offense has ever done.
The Bills became the first team in NFL history to score at least 30 passing touchdowns and 30 rushing touchdowns in a season.
NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen has contributed the most touchdowns on the team as he has thrown 28 touchdowns and rushed for another 12 on the season. Running back James Cook is behind Allen with 15 rushing scores and two receiving scores, as Cook needs two rushing touchdowns on Sunday to break the franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season.
Going into the final week of the regular season, the Bills offense was second in the league in points per game with 31.8 behind the Detroit Lions' 33.3. Buffalo is one of three NFL teams this season that has scored at least 500 points in the season.
The Bills will look to add to the record against the Patriots as they attempt to finish the regular season on a high note.
