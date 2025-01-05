Bills scratch eight starters for finale including DT closing in on $250K bonus
The Buffalo Bills are giving a breather to eight starters in the January 5 regular season finale against the New England Patriots.
With the Week 18 result having no impact on Buffalo's standing, the Bills are allowing multiple important pieces to sit and recharge for AFC Wildcard Weekend.
After ruling out wide receiver Amari Cooper on Saturday due to a personal matter, the Bills scratched left tackle Dion Dawkins on Sunday. The six other gameday inactives are on the defensive side of the ball.
Starting cornerbacks Christian Benford and Taron Johnson are healthy scratches along with defensive tackles Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones plus edge rusher Greg Rousseau.
Starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, who is dealing with a quad injury, is also out as head coach Sean McDermott said would be the case earlier in the week.
Jones is the lone surprising gameday inactive. Although the grizzled veteran could likely use the rest, he is one half-sack away from a $250K bonus.
Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who was questionable on the injury report with a rib problem, is active for the first time in three weeks. He'll have the chance to ramp up ahead of next week's playoff game.
Samuel is one of only four active wide receivers available to the Bills for the finale in Foxboro. Veteran Mack Hollins may be in line for a busy day. He is 72 receiving yards away from hitting a $200K contract incentive.
Bills' Week 18 Inactives
CB Christian Benford
LB Terrel Bernard
WR Amari Cooper
LT Dion Dawkins
CB Taron Johnson
DT DaQuan Jones
DT Ed Oliver
DE Greg Rousseau
