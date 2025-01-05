Bills Central

Bills scratch eight starters for finale including DT closing in on $250K bonus

The Buffalo Bills listed six defensive starters amongst the gameday inactives vs. the New England Patriots.

Ralph Ventre

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11)
Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are giving a breather to eight starters in the January 5 regular season finale against the New England Patriots.

With the Week 18 result having no impact on Buffalo's standing, the Bills are allowing multiple important pieces to sit and recharge for AFC Wildcard Weekend.

After ruling out wide receiver Amari Cooper on Saturday due to a personal matter, the Bills scratched left tackle Dion Dawkins on Sunday. The six other gameday inactives are on the defensive side of the ball.

Starting cornerbacks Christian Benford and Taron Johnson are healthy scratches along with defensive tackles Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones plus edge rusher Greg Rousseau.

Starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, who is dealing with a quad injury, is also out as head coach Sean McDermott said would be the case earlier in the week.

RELATED: Bills decline to elevate skill players for Week 18, only 4 WRs available

Jones is the lone surprising gameday inactive. Although the grizzled veteran could likely use the rest, he is one half-sack away from a $250K bonus.

Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who was questionable on the injury report with a rib problem, is active for the first time in three weeks. He'll have the chance to ramp up ahead of next week's playoff game.

Samuel is one of only four active wide receivers available to the Bills for the finale in Foxboro. Veteran Mack Hollins may be in line for a busy day. He is 72 receiving yards away from hitting a $200K contract incentive.

Terrel Bernard tackle
Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills' Week 18 Inactives

CB Christian Benford

LB Terrel Bernard

WR Amari Cooper

LT Dion Dawkins

CB Taron Johnson

DT DaQuan Jones

DT Ed Oliver

DE Greg Rousseau

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Home/News