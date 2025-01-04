Sean McDermott delivers update on Bills captain's postseason availability
He's an important piece for the Buffalo Bills' defense and his absence from last year's divisional round playoff loss was highly noticeable.
Starting linebacker Terrel Bernard popped up on the injury report this week, but it doesn't appear that his quad issue will keep him out of next week's postseason opener. In an effort to aid his recovery, Bernard won't suit up for the January 5 regular season finale against the New England Patriots.
"Terrel Bernard will not play in this game. He'll be limited today," said head coach Sean McDermott prior to Friday's practice in Orchard Park.
The 25-year-old Bernard, who is the defense's green dot on-field communicator, has made notable progress since the start of Week 18. After not practicing on Wednesday, the defensive captain participated in a limited capacity two days in a row.
"I feel like he's moving in the right direction as it relates to next week," said McDermott.
Bernard, one of two team captains with the other being quarterback Josh Allen, made 13 regular season starts for the Bills in his third year out of Baylor. He missed some early-season action due to a pectoral injury, but still managed to break the 100-tackle barrier. The instinctual linebacker has proven stout against the run while consistently providing above-average pass coverage.
RELATED: Mitch Trubisky shares specific goal for Week 18 outing
During the Wildcard Round victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last January, Bernard sprained an ankle and was unable to give it a go for the Bills' injury-depleted defense in a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs one week later. Unlike the 2023 campaign, the Bills will likely have their top linebackers, including Matt Milano, healthy and ready for a postseason run.
With Bernard unavailable for the regular season finale, undrafted rookie linebacker Joe Andreessen is in line for a heavy snap count on Sunday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —