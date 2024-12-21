Bills veteran Micah Hyde 'already there' after two weeks in Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills needed an emergency safety for their December 15 road test against the Detroit Lions, but Micah Hyde had only been back for one week.
Although Hyde's knowledge of the defense was obviously not a problem, it's an unrealistic ask to take a player off his couch and immediately throw him into live NFL game action. As does any street free agent who hasn't played in a while, Hyde needed time to regain body mass while getting his feet under him.
With the Bills preparing to host the New England Patriots on December 22, Hyde suggested that he's ready to go if his number is called.
"I'm already there. I'm already there. I feel like after having a couple of weeks of eating here in this complex, eating like a professional athlete," said Hyde. "I've already put it [necessary body weight] on and feel like I'm getting a lot stronger, too. I'm moving myself in position to continue to help this team. Take it day by day, man."
With safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin unavailable, the Bills elevated veteran Kareem Jackson off the practice squad and subsequently deployed him for 32 defensive snaps. The 36-year-old Jackson has been with the team since training camp and proved serviceable in his Buffalo debut.
The Bills may need the services of a practice squad call-up again this week with Rapp and Hamlin both questionable to play. Outside of the two starters, rookie Cole Bishop is the lone other pure safety on the 53-man roster.
RELATED: Josh Allen calls Bills' practice squad addition 'one of my favorite humans'
Hyde, who turns 34 years old on December 31, is enjoying one final ride with the hope of it ending in Super Bowl LIX.
"Just continue to love being around here, love being around the guys and see what I can do to help," said Hyde.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —