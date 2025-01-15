Jets interview Bills front office executive for GM job
With the search on for a new head coach and general manager for the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills found one of their own landing an interview with their AFC East rivals.
Bills assistant general manager Brian Gaine completed an interview with the New York Jets on Tuesday for their general manager job opening. Gaine brings over 25 years of experience from scouting to general manager in the NFL.
He has been with the Buffalo Bills on two different stints in the front office that includes a short stop in 2017 as the vice president of player personnel. Gaine would return to the Bills in 2019 where he started as a senior personnel adviser. After three years in that position, he got promoted to assistant general manager.
During his five-plus years with Buffalo, the Bills have won the AFC East in five consecutive seasons with playoff appearances that include one AFC conference title game in 2020. The Bills have beaten the Jets in eight of the last 10 matchups against each other.
Gaine has also been a general manager in the past with the Houston Texans in 2018 and 2019. His earlier years had him start with the New York Jets in their scouting department from 1999-2004 before making stops with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.
The Buffalo Bills have also had offensive coordinator Joe Brady garner interest from NFL teams to interview for their head coach position. One of those teams was the Jets who requested an interview with Brady last week.
This week, the Bills' focus is on the Baltimore Ravens as they look to advance in the playoffs, but the offseason could be a time when Buffalo might need to replace some of its top guys within the organization.
