ESPN offers prediction for outcome of Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are set for a massive divisional round playoff clash this weekend. On Sunday night, one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL will be heading home.
Earlier this season, these two teams faced off against each other. In that game, the Ravens ended up dominating the Bills by a final score of 35-10.
Buffalo will be looking to get some revenge for that loss.
Beating Baltimore will not be easy. The Ravens have been playing at a very high level and both Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are legitimate MVP candidates.
In order to knock off the Ravens, the Bills are going to need to have an incredibly strong defensive performance. They will also need their own MVP candidate, Josh Allen, to put on his "superman" cape once again and lead the offense to big scoring production.
ESPN has shared their prediction for the upcoming matchup. According to their Matchup Predictor, they give Buffalo a 50.3 percent chance to win. Baltimore, on the other hand, has a 49.7 percent chance to pull out the victory.
That is about as close as a prediction can get.
Allen and the Bills have had one goal all season. They want to bring an elusive championship home to Buffalo. These are the kinds of games that champions have to win.
Throughout the years, the Bills have lost a lot of these big games. Now, they have a chance to write their own history. Winning would them to the AFC Championship Game.
Hopefully, the team is ready for the challenge. It won't be easy, but Buffalo has the talent, the coaching staff, and the home field advantage to pull it off.
All of that being said, the game will kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Fans will simply have to nervously wait to see if the Bills can win and advance once again.