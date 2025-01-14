Bills Central

Watch: Bills QB Josh Allen tell his players at snap to be ready for big play

'He makes the improbable possible:" Analyst calls quarterback's command "next level"

Chris Pugh

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen eyes how the Denver Broncos are lined up as he calls the play during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen eyes how the Denver Broncos are lined up as he calls the play during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ever wonder what makes Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen so good?

Former quarterback and current NFL analyst Chase Daniel says it's his command at the line of scrimmage.

"Turn your volume up & listen to him pre-snap at (the line of scrimmage) telling his skill players that it’s Cover Zero & to be ready for a big play," Daniel posted on X while sharing the play where Allen connected with Dalton Kincaid on a long pass. He makes the improbable possible."

Allen finished Sunday's game with 272 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Published
