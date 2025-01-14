Watch: Bills QB Josh Allen tell his players at snap to be ready for big play
'He makes the improbable possible:" Analyst calls quarterback's command "next level"
In this story:
Ever wonder what makes Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen so good?
Former quarterback and current NFL analyst Chase Daniel says it's his command at the line of scrimmage.
"Turn your volume up & listen to him pre-snap at (the line of scrimmage) telling his skill players that it’s Cover Zero & to be ready for a big play," Daniel posted on X while sharing the play where Allen connected with Dalton Kincaid on a long pass. He makes the improbable possible."
Allen finished Sunday's game with 272 passing yards and two touchdowns.
