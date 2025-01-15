ESPN analyst raves about Bills player’s near flawless game against Broncos
Even with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen coming up with another sensational playoff performance, the backfield was getting all the attention in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card blowout win over the Denver Broncos.
ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky appeared on the "One Bills Live" show on Tuesday as he gave his praise to running back James Cook and his ability of finding the hole and showing off his speed for big plays.
"I thought James Cook's vision was sensational. You know like his ability to wait for the hole and then get through a hole that vision and burst was one of the better performances when it comes to that I've seen all season. I don't want to say flawless but a big-time performance by that whole group."
Cook finished the wild-card game with 120 rushing yards on 23 carries and a touchdown, with an average carry of 5.2 yards per rush. He had three rushes of over 10 yards and never had a negative rushing play against Denver's defense.
This season, Cook racked up his second-straight 1,000-yard season, with the most significant difference being scoring a career-high 16 rushing touchdowns—that touchdown amount tied O.J. Simpson for the most rushing touchdowns in a season by a Buffalo Bill. He also had 258 receiving yards and two additional scores.
In the playoffs, Cook has not performed better than on Sunday, as his 120 yards against Denver was the highest of his career. His previous high in a postseason game was last year's wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he gained 79 yards on the ground. Cook's touchdown on Sunday was only the second time he scored in five playoff games.
Bad news for Cook is the Bills' divisional round opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, happens to have the best rush defense in the NFL, allowing just 80 yards per game. In the Bills' 35-10 loss to the Ravens in week 4 of the regular season, Cook rushed for only 39 yards on nine carries and caught a nine-yard completion.
If the Bills' offensive line can create movement on the line against Baltimore's defensive line, Cook has a chance to break out some big runs similar to what he did on Sunday.
