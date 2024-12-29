Buffalo Bills lose three key players against New York Jets
The Buffalo Bills are set to kick off their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets in just over an hour. However, they will be kicking off without three of their key players.
As shared by the Bills, safety Damar Hamlin, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, and cornerback Kaiir Elam are all inactive for today's game.
While not having those three players is going to make a negative impact, Buffalo is getting back three starters from injury. Taylor Rapp, Matt Milano, and Rasul Douglas will all be on the field this week.
On paper, the Bills should be the better team and come away with a win. If they are able to pull off the win, Buffalo would lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture.
That being said, the Jets are not a team to take lightly.
At the beginning of the season, many thought that New York would be a Super Bowl contender. That has obviously not ended up being the case, but there is still a lot of talent on the Jets' roster.
With Aaron Rodgers leading the way, New York will always be a threat. They also have elite talent offensively in Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall. Defensively, they have a talented group that simply has not played up to expectations.
Josh Allen and the Bills will need to come in with an aggressive mindset. After nearly losing to the New England Patriots last week, they need to get back to playing like a top-tier Super Bowl contender.
Being able to lock up the No. 2 seed in the playoffs this week would be big for Buffalo. Doing that would give them the option of resting some players next week in the season finale against the Patriots.
It will be interesting to see how the team ends up looking today. They should come away from Week 17 with a win, but they need to take care of business and play a complete 60-minute football game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —