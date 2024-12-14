Buffalo Bills HC says he could beat Lions' Dan Campbell in wrestling match
Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills are ready for their massive Week 15 showdown on the road against Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions.
Both teams appear to be Super Bowl contenders at this point in the season and both are looking to make a major statement this week.
The Bills enter this week with a 10-3 record. As for the Lions, they are the best team in the NFL by record at 12-1.
These two teams should put on a show for the fans. It is arguably the most anticipated game on the schedule this week.
With that being said, McDermott is already firing shots at Detroit and Campbell. He boldly stated that he would beat Campbell in a wrestling match. McDermott also stated that he would beat any head coach in the NFL in a wrestling match.
"No. And Dan Campbell couldn't, either," McDermott said. "Let's just set that straight right now."
For those who didn't know, McDermott has a background in wrestling. He started to wrestle at the age of four and was a two-time National Prep School Champion and All-Catholic selection at LaSalle College High School. McDermott also went unbeaten in 75 consecutive matches.
If there was one NFL coach that should be confident about winning wrestling matches against other head coaches, it would be McDermott.
That being said, seeing McDermott and Campbell go at it would be worth paying for a pay-per-view.
Hopefully, the Buffalo head coach can beat Campbell on the football field this week. Picking up a win against the Lions would prove that the Bills are for real and a threat to be taken seriously.
It will be interesting to see how Buffalo comes out this week. After giving up 44 points last week, the Bills' defense has to take a big step forward on Sunday.
Offensively, the team will simply need more of the same from Josh Allen. He is the MVP front-runner for a reason right now.
Expect to see this game end up being a good one. Both teams are loaded with talent on both sides of the football and they are highly motivated to win. This should be a classic if they both play up to their full potential.
