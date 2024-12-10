Buffalo Bills HC reveals major regret against Rams
Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills came up short in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite a legendary performance from Josh Allen, they lost the game by a final score of 44-42.
With the loss, the Bills dropped to 10-3 on the season. They fell further behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed as well.
Following the game, McDermott was asked if there was anything he would have done different in the game. He had one thing to mention.
Late in the game, Buffalo was on the one-yard line. They opted to run a quarterback sneak, which ended up getting stuffed by the Rams. That led to the Bills having to call a timeout.
McDermott regrets that play call and having to use the timeout to stop the clock.
“Looking back, for sure don't want to have burn a timeout there.”
During the game, Tom Brady ripped into Buffalo for the play call, stating correctly that it could have cost them the game.
"I did not like that one bit," Brady said. "That could have just cost them the game right there."
Thankfully, McDermott seems to have learned from the mistake. The regular season is about trying things and learning from your mistakes. Now, the Bills know what not to do in that situation.
Speaking of Allen's legendary performance, the MVP front-runner put together arguably the best game of his career. He completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 342 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He added onto that with 82 yards and three more touchdowns on the ground.
Losing the game despite that kind of offensive performance was eye-opening.
Buffalo will need to make the right clock management decisions and improve its defense moving forward. If they don't, they could fall short in the playoffs once again.
It's just one game, but there was a lot for the Bills to learn. Hopefully, they do learn from it and can become even stronger for the rest of the season.