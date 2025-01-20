Phantom holding call on Bills tackle ends Buffelo scoring drive
Call gets wide criticism on social media.
The Buffalo Bills missed an opportunity to add another touchdown in the first half after officials called a holding penalty on Dion Dawkins.
Dawkins questioned the call, which appeared to be on a standard block from the offensive tackle.
The penalty resulted in a punt from Buffalo.
The call also was questioned by LASIK, who said they will offer all NFL officials free modern LASIK procedures.
Here's what we know about Sunday's NFL playoff officiating crew
According to Pro Football Reference, Sunday night's game referee Carl Cheffers' crew has averaged calling over 10 penalties per game.
This season, Cheffers has reportedly thrown 164 penalties, 73 on the home team and 91 on the away team. The home team has won 73% of the games he's worked this season.
