Bills OT Dion Dawkins receives new player-centric cereal
Buffalo has a surprisingly proud history of producing Bills-centric breakfast cereals, long immortalizing those who represent the city on a national scale with branded sugary morning foods. Flutie Flakes, T.O.’s, and MariO’s are just a few of the Bills-adjacent cereals that have been produced over the years, with the Josh Allen-branded Josh’s Jaqs hitting store shelves in recent years.
A new Bills breakfast treat has arrived at local stores, as the team announced Monday morning that the Dion Dawkins-branded “Buffalo Shnow Crunch” is now available at participating Wegmans locations. The cereal appears to be a take on Lucky Charms, containing sweet toasted oat cereal and themed marshmallow pieces. A portion of sales will go to Dion’s Dreamers, the offensive tackle’s foundation that he established in 2020.
The name of the cereal is a play on Dawkins’ trademark “you already shnow” catchphrase, something he’s oft-said throughout his entire professional career.
A three-time Pro Bowler who has manned the left side of Buffalo’s offensive line since 2017, Dawkins has long matched his on-field impact with his off-field communal efforts, being one of the team’s most active members in communal and charitable endeavors. His receiving a cereal not only goes to show how impactful of a player he is on the field, but of how greatly his presence is felt throughout the Western New York community.
You can donate to Dion’s Dreamers directly by clicking here, or indirectly by purchasing a box of Buffalo Shnow Crunch at local participating Wegmans; you may want to pick up some chocolate chip cookies while you’re there—Keon Coleman would recommend them.
