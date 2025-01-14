Bills-Ravens odds flip ahead of AFC Divisional matchup
It looks like Vegas is giving the Buffalo Bills some bulletin board material.
After initially opening up as favorites over the Baltimore Ravens heading into the AFC Divisional Round, the Bills are now listed as the underdog, according to Fanduel. Buffalo opened as a 1.5-point favorite but the odds have now flipped in the Ravens' favor at -1.5.
DraftKings also has Baltimore favored at -1.5, while BetMGM and Caesers Sportsbook have the Ravens favored at -1.
Does Vegas know something the public does not know? Is it that Zay Flowers is expected to return after missing the action in the Wild Card round? Or a plan to incorporate even more Lamar Jackson runs? Whatever it is, this bump for Baltimore could fuel the Bills to play inspired football considering they will be home underdogs.
What the changes in the Bills-Ravens betting line mean?
Seeing the line move this much since Sunday is interesting. Yes, Baltimore is coming off a dominant win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Wild Card weekend. But Buffalo is also coming off a dominant showing against the Denver Broncos. And it can't be the odds makers considering the Week 4 matchup that the Ravens manhandled the Bills in.
So what is it? I guess we are left to ponder why there was such a sudden change. Regardless, this adds fuel to the fire for what is one of the NFL's most anticipated playoff games in recent history. Jackson versus Josh Allen seems to be all anyone is talking about and is building up to be a quasi "who's the real league MVP?" vibe for the game.
But seeing the changes in the odds, I'm sure the Bills players will be talking about being listed as the underdogs leading up to Sunday.