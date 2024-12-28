Buffalo has a true lockdown cornerback as confirmed by another NFL stat
The NFL has an emerging top 5 cornerback. Based on PFF's new advanced coverage grade, Christian Benford comes in 6th in all of football for his ability to lockdown other teams' top wide receivers.
He has been a revelation in every aspect of the game. He has the 2nd lowest missed tackle rate among CBs at 3.4% (per PFF). Also, from weeks 1-11 he is ranked 7th overall in DVOA coverage score at -41.5%. It'll be fun to track where his final ranking comes out in just a few weeks.
Sean McDermott had this to say about him earlier this year: “I think, more than anything, he just continues to work hard every day to try to be the best that he can be,” McDermott said. “He just does a really good job at staying on task and honing in on what his job is every week and how he wants to improve. You’re seeing the results of that.” McDermott then says "he's always been a smart football player and probably ahead of the curve in terms of when he was younger." It's safe to say that the Bills have a budding star at the cornerback position.