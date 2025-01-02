Stud Bills defender gets snubbed from Pro Bowl
When the NFL announced the 2025 Pro Bowlers earlier this morning, the Buffalo Bills had two players make the roster: QB Josh Allen and LT Dion Dawkins. Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, was who did not make it.
The biggest snubs were CB Christian Benford and RB James Cook. Unlike Cook, Benford was not only left off the roster, he wasn't even named an alternate. The third-year corner has been playing some of the best football of his career this season, but yet he somehow keeps flying under the radar.
In 15 games this season, Benford has only allowed 316 yards on 58 targets. His completion percentage allowed when targeted is 63.8% while his passer rating allowed when targeted is an 86.6. His overall PFF grade of 82.6 ranks fourth out of 219 cornerbacks who are ranked while his coverage grade (82.8) also ranks fourth.
Furthermore, Benford has only missed two tackles this season. His 64 combined tackles, that's good enough for a 3.0 missed tackle percentage. As for some other aspects of his game, his two interceptions rank 14th while his two forced fumbles rank fourth out of 219.
It's almost as if Benford is such a lockdown corner that his name gets forgotten about; quarterbacks simply just don't want to throw his way. (For comparison, fellow starting CB Rasul Douglas has a 72.9 completion percentage allowed and a 122.0 passer rating allowed when targeted this season.)
The 2022 sixth-round draft pick has always flown under the radar, even going back to his college days at Villanova. According to Villanova's website, Benford had 137 tackles, 14 interceptions, and 47 passes defended in just 36 collegiate games. His passer rating allowed was just 25.2.
But hey, the longer the rest of the league keeps sleeping on Christian Benford, the better off the Buffalo Bills will be.